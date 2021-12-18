Chelsea transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 21 y/o 'Tuchel really likes'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea will not consider selling Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the midfielder, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Gallagher has taken his game to the next level since joining Palace on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Gallagher?

Although Palace succeeded in securing Gallagher's services on a temporary basis, head coach Tuchel's admiration has already come to the fore after it was revealed that Chelsea refused to include an option to buy clause and plans are in place for him to be integrated into the German's squad next season.

However, the Eagles have been boosted by the fact that the 21-year-old cannot be recalled by his parent club due to featuring in more than half of their matches since his switch to Selhurst Park.

Gallagher, who penned a five-year contract with Chelsea last year, will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season having become an England international.

The central midfielder's impressive form for Palace, where he has now registered six goals and three assists in 17 appearances, resulted in him earning a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad during last month's international break.

He made his Three Lions debut by coming on as a substitute in the 10-0 World Cup qualifying thrashing of San Marino.

What has Tom Barclay said about Gallagher?

Barclay believes Chelsea will have no interest in cashing in on Gallagher despite his impressive form on loan with Palace.

The journalist feels the midfielder has a bright future at Stamford Bridge under Tuchel.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he would fit in brilliantly at Chelsea. I can't see them selling him now with the way he is going.

"We'll see where he's at at the end of the season but I know Tuchel really likes him.

"He could have potentially kept him in the summer."

Who has been linked with signing Gallagher permanently?

Gallagher is reportedly among the names on Newcastle United's radar following their huge injection of cash.

The Magpies underwent a £305million takeover in October, with the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund providing 80 per cent of the funds.

It has resulted in Newcastle becoming the richest club in world football, so they would be able to meet any financial demands made by Chelsea.

It is not the first time Gallagher has been linked with a move to St James' Park as the Magpies rivalled Palace in attempting to secure his services on loan during the summer.

