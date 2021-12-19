Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The internet sensation has turned heads yet again.

Now a 5-0 professional boxer, Jake Paul continues to turn heads in the sport following a second consecutive win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

As many people know, Paul was initially supposed to fight Tommy Fury, but due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib, the Love Island star was forced to withdraw.

With Woodley handed a second opportunity to kick Paul off cloud nine, the now 0-2 professional boxer failed at his redemption shot and now has to live with the fact that he’s suffered two losses to a former Disney Channel personality.

There’s no doubt that Paul has improved in each of his five professional fights, and now the Cleveland native has truly lived up to his earlier claim that he is indeed a “different fighter.”

“Everything, A to Z. My training, how hard I went, my strength and conditioning, my diet, my sleep, my recovery. Everything. I tried to get better, and it’s really paid off,” Paul told USA TODAY Sports.

"I learned in the first fight that I just have to stay focused and stick to the game plan. It’s boxing and you’re going to get tagged. Now that I’ve been through it, I have a lot more confidence going into this fight. Tyron was the first person who ever landed a punch against me and it was a great learning experience."

While his next move in boxing is still unknown, Paul has publicly come out and said he is interested in venturing into the world of MMA.

Paul said to ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi, "I don't see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn't do MMA at this high of a level.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"I'm gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib. That's that. They're down - 100%."

Is this the last time we saw Paul take the boxing ring? Stay tuned…

News Now - Sport News