Jake Paul is now a 5-0 professional boxer with four knockouts. Let that sink in.

In what was quite the finale to the fight, Paul brutally knocked out Tyron Woodley towards the end of the sixth round.

Woodley looked to have the upper hand as the fight went on, but Paul stunned the Amalie Arena in Tampa Florida with arguably his most impressive knockout yet.

Those who purchased the PPV would’ve seen it in real time, but clips of the killer blow have begun circulating the internet.

One Twitter user was quick to publish a ringside view of the knockout, and boy was it a sight to see. In addition to the knockout itself, the reaction of the crowd once Woodley hit the canvas was also noteworthy.

As Woodley remained face-down, the ringside crowd in Paul’s corner were jumping for joy while their champion basked in all his glory.

The 30-second clip saw Woodley remain on the canvas from the very moment he was put down by Paul. From this angle, that must have been quite the punch to take.

Paul will now look for bigger and better in his next fight, but following hints at a potential switch to MMA, the Problem Child’s future in boxing is currently uncertain.

The internet star has already ruled out fighting Tommy Fury after the Love Island star withdrew from what should have been their fight, so Paul’s possible future opponent is still unknown.

A trilogy bout would have been next if Woodley claimed victory, but the former UFC welterweight champion will have to reassess whether he’ll take the ring once again after losing twice to Paul.

With Paul having knocked out all four of his opponents in professional boxing, who will be next to step up to the plate and attempt to silence the Problem Child?

