West Brom transfer news: Baggies facing 'substantial fee' over free-scoring Ismael target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Brom will have to pay a "substantial loan fee" to sign Orlando City striker Daryl Dike, warns journalist Luke Hatfield.

Dike was a target for Valerien Ismael during the summer transfer window and still appears to be on the West Brom manager's radar.

What is the latest on Dike to West Brom?

Birmingham Live reporter Joseph Chapman says he would not rule out the Baggies signing Dike next month, with Ismael a "big fan" of the 21-year-old who stands at 6 ft 2 and weighs 220lb (100kg).

Dike, of course, played under the Frenchman at Barnsley last season, helping the Tykes to reach the Championship play-offs.

He scored nine goals in 19 appearances, with one of those strikes proving decisive against Birmingham City in a 1-0 win at Oakwell.

Enter Giveaway

After the game, Ismael could only use the word "unbelievable" when talking about the striker, who has since returned to Orlando City. There, he has a record of 19 goals in 41 appearances after registering 10 times in the recent MLS campaign.

What has Hatfield said about Dike to West Brom?

Like Chapman, Hatfield has also been speaking about a potential Dike and Ismael reunion. However, the Express & Star journalist has told GIVEMESPORT that it is going to cost a lot of money for West Brom to bring him in on loan.

Speaking to GMS, Hatfield said: "Dike's not a cheap player to pick up. We saw that when he went to Barnsley. I mean, they paid a substantial loan fee to bring him in at Oakwell and Albion would have to do the same thing."

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

Have West Brom been linked with any other strikers?

Dike is not the only No.9 who seems to be on West Brom's radar. According to The Telegraph, the Midlands club are also keen on Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle.

The outlet claims he will be a target for both them and Nottingham Forest when the transfer window opens next month.

Gayle is a player The Hawthorns faithful know well following his loan spell with West Brom back in the 2018/19 season.

In the end, it was a campaign to forget after the Baggies were knocked out of the play-offs by rivals Aston Villa. But when looking back, Gayle was certainly a positive.

1 of 15 How much did West Brom sign Salomon Rondon for? £8m £10m £12m £14m

He scored an impressive 24 goals, including in the first leg of that semi-final tie against Villa, before returning to Newcastle.

Ultimately, Dike or Gayle would be a good addition to West Brom's squad as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League. The only question is can they afford either?

News Now - Sport News