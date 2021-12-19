Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League has played host to some of the greatest strike partnerships in modern football.

Whether it's Manchester United's iconic pairing of Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole or Blackburn Rovers' 'SAS' of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, England's top-flight loves itself a good old goalscoring duo.

But who is the greatest strike partnership to ever set foot in the Premier League? Well, that's exactly what we wanted to find out here at GIVEMESPORT as we took a deep dive into the statistics.

Premier League goalscoring duos

Having looked at each Premier League season's most prolific front three earlier in the month, we're now turning our attention to the deadliest duos from each campaign since the 1992/93 inception.

Using data collected by Transfermarkt, we're able to work our way through every single season to see which club and which two players of theirs made up the most prolific partnership in the division.

To clarify, it simply means the club in each season whose top two scorers in the league had the largest cumulative goal tally, so it doesn't necessarily mean that'll be two centre forwards per se.

And it's fair to say that the results are fascinating with unexpected clubs like Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland mixing it with the usual suspects of United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Every Premier League season's most prolific duo

So, be sure to do yourself a favour by checking out the most prolific goalscoring duo in every Premier League season in history down below:

1992/92

Queens Park Rangers: Les Ferdinand (20) and Bradley Allen (10) - 30 goals

1993/94

Newcastle United: Andy Cole (34) and Peter Beardsley (21) - 55 goals

1994/95

Blackburn Rovers: Alan Shearer (34) and Chris Sutton (15) - 49 goals

1995/96

Liverpool: Robbie Fowler (28) and Stan Collymore (14) - 42 goals

1996/97

Newcastle United: Alan Shearer (25) and Les Ferdinand (16) - 41 goals

1997/98

Blackburn Rovers: Chris Sutton (18) and Kevin Gallacher (16) - 34 goals

1998/99

Manchester United: Dwight Yorke (18) and Andy Cole (17) - 35 goals

1999/00

Sunderland: Kevin Phillips (30) and Niall Quinn (14) - 44 goals

2000/01

Chelsea: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (23) and Gus Poyet (10) - 33 goals

2001/02

Manchester United: Ruud van Nistelrooy (23) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) - 40 goals

2002/03

Arsenal: Thierry Henry (24) and Robert Pires (15) - 39 goals

Manchester United: Ruud van Nistelrooy (25) and Paul Scholes (14) - 39 goals

2003/04

Arsenal: Thierry Henry (30) and Robert Pires (14) - 44 goals

2004/05

Arsenal: Thierry Henry (25) and Robert Pires (14) - 39 goals

2005/06

Manchester United: Ruud van Nistelrooy (21) and Wayne Rooney (16) - 37 goals

2006/07

Chelsea: Didier Drogba (20) and Frank Lampard (11) - 31 goals

Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo (17) and Wayne Rooney (14) - 31 goals

2007/08

Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo (31) and Carlos Tevez (14) - 45 goals

2008/09

Chelsea: Nicolas Anelka (19) and Frank Lampard (12) - 31 goals

2009/10

Chelsea: Didier Drogba (29) and Frank Lampard (22) - 51 goals

2010/11

Manchester United: Dimitar Berbatov (20) and Javier Hernandez (13) - 33 goals

2011/12

Arsenal: Robin van Persie (30) and Theo Walcott (8) - 38 goals

2012/13

Manchester United: Robin van Persie (26) and Wayne Rooney (12) - 38 goals

2013/14

Liverpool: Luis Suarez (31) and Daniel Sturridge (22) - 53 goals

2014/15

Manchester City: Sergio Aguero (26) and David Silva (12) - 38 goals

2015/16

Leicester City: Jamie Vardy (24) and Riyad Mahrez (17) - 41 goals

2016/17

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane (29) and Dele Alli (18) - 47 goals

2017/18

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (32) and Roberto Firmino (15) - 47 goals

2018/19

Liverpool: Sadio Mane (22) and Mohamed Salah (22) - 44 goals

2019/20

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (19) and Sadio Mane (18) - 37 goals

2020/21

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane (23) and Heung-min Son (17) - 40 goals

Who is the best goalscoring duo of all?

So, there you have it, the Premier League's premier league goalscorers. Get it?

Ok, jokes aside, it's fascinating to see how the division's most lethal partnerships have evolved over the years with a mixture of iconic pairings and unexpected collaborations populating the list.

It's certainly interesting to note that United didn't take top spot until the treble-winning year despite their dominance of the 1990s, while Arsenal and Liverpool go on to have quite dominant spells.

Newcastle's 55-goal duo of Cole and Beardsley are technically the finest scoring duo of all, but it's important to note that their record-breaking haul came when the Premier League had 22 teams.

As such, you have to say that Suarez and Sturridge are pretty unbeatable because the fact that they amassed 53 goals during a 38-game season for a team that didn't even win the league is bonkers.

However, that's just the top dogs when it comes to objective statistics, so be sure to let us know your own subjective choice for the Premier League's best striking duo across our social channels.

