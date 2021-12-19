Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'should have signed £100m star ahead of Jadon Sancho'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United got their priorities wrong and should have signed West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice ahead of Jadon Sancho during the summer transfer window, according to Carlton Palmer.

Sancho headed to Old Trafford after the Red Devils forked out £73million to prise the winger away from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

What's the latest news involving Rice?

Rice has been identified as Manchester United's principal midfield target ahead of looking to make a move at the end of the season.

The 27-cap England international joined West Ham after being released by Chelsea at the age of 14 and he has gone on to become a key player for the Hammers.

Rice has played every minute of the Premier League campaign and is closing in on 170 appearances for his current employers despite still being just 22.

Manchester United are not the only club tracking the defensive midfielder as Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola sees Rice as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho, whose Etihad Stadium contract expires next summer.

Chelsea have also been tipped to reignite their interest when the window reopens in a matter of weeks.

However, it has been claimed that suitors could still be thwarted in their attempts to seal Rice's arrival if they lodge a bid of £100million.

West Ham boss David Moyes has also revealed it would take more than that sum to secure Rice's services.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Rice?

Palmer believes Manchester United should have prioritised welcoming Rice to Old Trafford rather than making Sancho their first big-money signing of the summer transfer window.

The former England international feels Rice would have significantly improved the Red Devils midfield.

He reckons Rice is the missing link in interim manager Ralf Rangnick's squad heading into the second half of the campaign.

Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: "If I were Manchester United, I'm not saying I wouldn't have taken Sancho but Rice is the one that I would have got.

"He would have knitted their midfield together and that's the type of player that Manchester United need."

How has Sancho performed since joining Manchester United?

Upon Sancho's arrival, then-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed the 23-cap England international would be "an integral part" of his squad.

However, that did not end up being the case as Sancho was only handed seven starts before the Norwegian's sacking last month.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man's fortunes changed under Michael Carrick, with him scoring two goals in three appearances before Rangnick's appointment as interim manager.

Sancho has been a regular under the German as well, so the future could be brighter under the new regime.

