Jake Paul laid down a real statement by knocking out Tyron Woodley on Saturday night.

The YouTube superstar has caused no shortage of controversy on his rampage through the world of professional boxing, but there could be no denying his emphatic second win against Woodley.

Having been rattled in his points victory over the former UFC champion earlier in the year, Paul left nothing to chance this time around by sending Woodley crashing to the canvas in the sixth round.

Paul wins Woodley rematch

Paul advanced his professional record to 5-0 as soon as the referee waved off the fight without a count as Woodley looked motionless from the crushing hook that he'd swallowed.

As such, the eyes of the world once again turned to Paul in the coveted square circle as he had the chance to call out anyone and everyone who he might like to exchange leather with next time out.

And we bet that you won't be surprised to learn that Tommy Fury was the target of some of Paul's post-fight comments with the British fighter having been the original opponent for the bout.

Fury pulled out of fight with injury

Having initially battled through illness, the former Love Island star was forced to pull out of the biggest fight of his career due to a rib injury.

After all the pre-fight verbals and bad-mouthing, Fury's decision was inevitability met with brutal mockery that Paul was keen to play on throughout his rematch with Woodley at the Amalie Arena.

And it simply seemed inevitable that Paul would incorporate a few digs at Fury when he gave an otherwise classy interview about Woodley's achievements in the UFC after the fight.

Paul fires shots at Fury

According to The Sun, Paul declared while pointing at Woodley: "This guy is a legend.

"Don't take anything away from his career as a UFC champion and respect him for taking the fight on two weeks' notice because Tommy Fury is a b****.

"He backed out of the fight. This is a real fighter, a real dog and a warrior. This guy is a tough fighter right there - legend."

Will Fury get his chance?

It's hard not to feel like the comments are incredibly harsh when you consider the nature of Fury's withdrawal, but it's no surprise that Paul wanted to play off things by referencing it nonetheless.

And it remains to be seen whether Fury will be given a second chance at fighting the 'Problem Child' with so many big names being touted with mega-money fights in 2022.

That being said, yet another victory over a former UFC fighter will only lead to more calls for Paul to fight someone who is a boxer through and through - and Fury satisfies that demographic perfectly.

However, even in a world where Fury gets the nod again, you can't help feeling as though Paul has taken plenty of chances to get in his head even more ahead of a potential clash.

