Tottenham latest news: Fresh verdict emerges after telling Conte comment on Harry Kane

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Bridge reckons that the fact Antonio Conte said he cannot rest Harry Kane in any game was a real eye-opener for Tottenham.

The England captain has endured a torrid time in front of goal this season but remains Conte's only recognised striker at the club.

What did Conte say about Kane?

Despite Kane scoring once in the Premier League all season, he clearly has the backing of his manager.

Conte has already kept to his word, with the 28-year-old the only player to have started each of his six games as Spurs manager: two in the Europa Conference League and four in the Premier League.

Kane has only found the net once in those six fixtures and that was an equaliser against minnows Mura when Tottenham suffered an embarrassing defeat in Slovenia.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But Conte said he cannot imagine a Spurs team without the frontman despite just one Premier League goal in 13 appearances this season.

"If I answer in an honest way, to start a game without Harry now is a bit difficult for me," Conte said. "We are talking about an important player for us. Now in this moment, honestly, I don't see this team starting without Harry."

It's unclear whether Conte's comments are more about how much he rates Kane or him pleading to Daniel Levy that he needs another striker next month. Regardless, Bridge reckons that it was a real eye-opener for Spurs.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Conte's comments?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Someone asked about Harry Kane recently and talked about resting him at any point, with the European games and the Carabao Cup games.

"And Conte said: "I have to be honest with you, I can't rest him, I cannot rest him" - and it was quite an eye-opener."

Arsenal GO FOURTH as they beat West Ham 2-0! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Could Kane get dropped?

This has easily been the worst goalscoring run of Kane's career, but he's still kept his place every week.

1 of 15 Which club did David Ginola start his professional career at? Toulon Marseille LOSC Lille Lyon

Despite his poor form in terms of goalscoring numbers, he remains focal to how Conte wants to get Tottenham playing.

The Italian might even look at Kane's form in a positive way. He could make an argument that Spurs aren't as reliant on him anymore but could also get even better if he does eventually start scoring again.

Whether or not that happens is the million dollar question, but him losing his place in the side doesn't appear likely to happen any time soon.

News Now - Sport News