Jake Paul stunned the boxing world yet again as he knocked out Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion.

Despite looking fatigued in the latter stages of the bout, Paul’s incredible finish has gone viral, with many people calling it the internet sensation’s best knockout to date.

Slow motion versions of the knockout have begun to circulate the web and there’s no denying that they capture the brutality of the blow perfectly.

Paul landed the perfect shot to end the fight, and the slow-mo clip undeniably justifies that. The Problem Child positioned himself flawlessly, leaving Woodley with no chance of blocking it.

There is no doubt that this knockout will dominate boxing headlines for the foreseeable future, with Paul set to bask in all his glory before plotting his next move in the world of boxing.

A fight with Tommy Fury does not seem to appeal to Paul anymore after the Love Island star withdrew due to injury. Paul told Showtime TV: “I don't think a fight will ever happen.

“I don't wanna give him the opportunity. He had his shot.”

With Paul now 5-0, an actual professional boxer should be in line to fight him next if the Problem Child plans to continue establishing himself in the realm of professional boxing.

Yet, with the likes of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal continuing to spark beef, another UFC star could indeed be next.

For now though, Paul and his team will start the party and celebrate a knockout that will be replayed numerous times over the next several days.

It is becoming increasingly hard to ignore Paul with last night's monstrous KO proving that his prowess in the ring is only growing.

Many will point to the fact that he is yet to fight a bona-fide boxer, but the more you watch the way he sent Woodley to the canvas, the more you have to accept that the kid is alright.

