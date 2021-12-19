Aston Villa transfer news: Three positions Gerrard wants to strengthen in January revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard could strengthen three positions next month.

The January transfer window will give the new Villa boss the chance to bring in his own players, and Hatfield believes that could mean the arrival of a defensive midfielder, left-back and possibly another attacker.

What was Aston Villa's last transfer window like?

Villa were extremely active in the summer transfer window as Dean Smith looked to build on the club's respectable 11th-place finish from the 2020/21 season.

The former Villans manager broke the club's record transfer fee when he signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in a deal worth up to £40m.

The Argentine, though, was not the only attacker brought into Villa Park, with Leon Bailey and Danny Ings also arriving from Bayer Leverkusen and Southampton respectively.

All things considered, Villa did some good business. That being said, with a new manager at the helm, more arrivals could be imminent as Gerrard looks to stamp his own mark on the squad.

What has Hatfield said about Aston Villa's future transfer plans?

Hatfield thinks Villa sporting director Johan Lange could once again be busy in the transfer window and would not be surprised to see at least three positions strengthened.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Express & Star journalist said: "In terms of positions that Villa would want to strengthen, I think that's defensive midfield, left-back cover and maybe someone who could fill in on that left wing."

How are Aston Villa currently coping in those positions?

While Villa do have quite a few attackers to choose from, they do look a bit light in defensive midfield and left-back.

The Midlands outfit have Marvelous Nakamba and Douglas Luiz for that holding midfield position, but the latter has also played a bit further ahead during his time at Villa Park, including in a few games under Gerrard, suggesting his future may involve a more box-to-box role.

As for left-back, Matt Target played in all 38 of Villa's Premier League games last season, so it made sense when Smith decided to bring in Ashley Young, a versatile player who could provide cover.

However, 36 years of age now and on a short-term contract, the former England international is not a long-term solution.

Furthermore, perhaps Gerrard does dip into the transfer market to strengthen the above positions. If that does turn out to be the case, then it could be an exciting January for Villa supporters.

