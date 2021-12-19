West Ham transfer news: David Moyes could soon have his own Luis Suarez at London Stadium

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Bayo could prove to be a shrewd signing by West Ham United boss David Moyes if he manages to fight off stiff competition and welcome the frontman to the London Stadium next month, according to Get French Football News journalist Adam White.

Moyes will get the opportunity to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Bayo?

West Ham have been courting Clermont striker Bayo since September and it looks as though they are preparing to step up their pursuit.

According to French media outlet Le10Sport, the Hammers are among three Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the five-cap Guinea international.

The report suggests West Ham have made contact and Clermont are seeking a fee of £17million but would also look to include a six-month loan deal which will see him remain with the Ligue 1 side until the end of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion are thought to be among West Ham's competitors for Bayo's signature following reports back in October of the Seagulls watching the frontman.

Bayo's cutting edge in the final third has led to him earning comparisons to Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez and Mauro Icardi, of Paris Saint-Germain.

A stumbling block for West Ham and Bayo's other suitors could be the fact he signed a new contract which could keep him with Clermont until the summer of 2024 a matter of months ago.

What has Adam White said about Bayo?

White, a French football expert, has been watching Bayo closely for some time and tracked the 23-year-old's development.

He believes the striker's goalscoring record speaks volumes and, as a result, is not surprised by the interest of other clubs.

The journalist feels Bayo could prove to be a hit if he heads to the London Stadium to link up with Moyes' West Ham.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "He's a player I like a lot. He was the top scorer in Ligue 2 last season, with 22 goals.

"It is an extremely difficult division to score goals in. The Ligue 2 0-0 is a classic result, so getting that many goals in that division is more impressive than it sounds."

How has Bayo performed so far this season?

This is Bayo's first campaign in the French top flight but he has adjusted to the gulf in class seamlessly, bagging nine goals and two assists in his first 17 appearances.

Those goal contributions have proved crucial in Clermont being able to sit just above the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

Bayo's form played a key role in Clermont winning promotion last season, with him finding the back of the net 22 times and registering a further seven assists in 38 outings.

