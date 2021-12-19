Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal were at their scintillating best under Mikel Arteta against Leeds United on Saturday.

While the Gunners' 4-1 demolition job at Elland Road must be taken with a pinch of salt given Leeds' injury crisis, there's no denying the gorgeous football that the club's young stars were playing.

It says everything about Arsenal's fresh and youthful direction under Arteta that Gabriel Martinelli (x2), Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were the goalscorers on a bountiful night in Yorkshire.

Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

And although their inflated Premier League position of fourth has benefited from games in hand, you can't help feeling like it's nothing else than the 'Young Guns' deserve on current form.

Ok, sure, perhaps we shouldn't give into the capriciousness of the latest crest in an Arsenal season of relentless ups and downs, but we're inclined to think that there has been at least one constant.

And that's because a certain Martin Odegaard has never been far from a moment of genius regardless of whether Arsenal have been losing at Everton or steamrolling Leeds in recent weeks.

While there have been plenty of impressive performers for Arsenal of late, it's hard to argue that the 23-year-old has been one of the most reliable and dependable assets through the wins and defeats.

Leeds vs Arsenal Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Odegaard's dazzling highlights

Nevertheless, a rising tide lifts all boats, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Gunners' slick display against Leeds meant that we received an even more spectacular display from Odegaard.

With an impressive 7.9 match rating on SofaScore, Odegaard amassed an assist, three big chances created, five key passes and a shot on target in a true playmaking masterclass.

However, the statistics simply don't do Odegaard justice when it comes to the true brilliance of his performance because this is the perfect example of when sometimes the eye test does it best.

So, be sure to breathe in the full magnificence of one of Odegaard's finest performances in an Arsenal shirt by watching his individual highlights from the Leeds victory down below:

It's almost like he was a Real Madrid prodigy or something, isn't it?

An underrated Premier League baller

Sometimes you watch a talented footballer and there's just a way in which they move around the pitch that makes you immediately clock that they're a baller.

And Odegaard has that in spades because the nimble-footed way that he negated the Elland Road pitch with dribbles and passes that felt as though they were barely touched was simply beautiful.

So, who knows, maybe Odegaard is the right man to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because if Arsenal can keep ahold of him, then he could shine at Emirates Stadium to years to come.

Well, or if nothing else, he happened to be pretty darn good away at Leeds. Take your pick.

