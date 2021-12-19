Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp has been very open in his thoughts about players getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in recent weeks.

He stated earlier this week that vaccinations should be mandatory and encouraged all players to get the jab.

“From a moral point of view it should be mandatory for each person I think but that’s not from a legal point of view, if that makes sense,” Klopp said, per the Independent.

“It’s a question of persuading. If I do something that helps the people around me then for me that’s mandatory – but obviously some people see that differently."

The January transfer window is now just a few weeks away and Liverpool will no doubt be looking to strengthen.

After all, the club are just one point away from Manchester City in the Premier League and are still in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup.

Klopp has now revealed that Liverpool's transfer plans will be affected by a player's vaccine status.

The German boss has vowed not to sign an unvaccinated player as they are a 'constant threat to all of us'.

“We are not close to signing a player but, yes, it would be influential, definitely," he said.

“If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us. He doesn’t want to be a threat, of course, it is not that he thinks, ‘Oh my God, I don’t care about the others,’ but he is and we have to find different scenarios.

“He has to change in a different dressing room, he has to eat in a different dining room, he has to sit in a different bus, he has to drive in a different car.

“From an organisational point of view, it gets really messy. If you really want to follow the protocols, it is incredibly difficult to do. If one gets Covid and he was in the last four days around him, he will be in isolation.

“If we have to travel to a country to play international football and we come back, he has to self-isolate – all these kinds of things.

“Of course it will be influential. We have to do all these kinds of things, like building extra buildings for unvaccinated players, and it will not happen. Hopefully, it will not be necessary in the future.”

