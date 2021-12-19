Leeds latest news: Key boardroom action 'could tempt Bielsa into staying' at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa may be tempted to stay at the club even longer than originally planned after news broke that the San Francisco 49ers has a deal in place to buy the club.

The Athletic has reported that full control can be passed to 49ers Enterprises by 2024, with a price fixed at £400m, representing a huge profit on the £45m that Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani paid for the club.

Bielsa's current contract expires at the end of the season.

What's the latest with Leeds?

Leeds have not been in the best form and were thumped 7-0 by Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

That result left them 16th in the Premier League, skirting perilously close to the relegation zone.

Indeed, Leeds have not actually won any of their last three games in the top-flight, meaning they need to turn their form around quickly or risk being sucked into a relegation scrap.

The 49ers will not want to be buying a club in the Championship, especially with their immense wealth likely to transform Leeds' ambitions in the transfer market.

Per The Daily Mail, the 49ers are owned by Denise DeBartolo York, an American billionaire, and her family, who are worth a collective $4bn (£3bn).

The original Athletic report claims that the deal could actually be done ahead of 2024, as 49ers Enterprises upped their stake in the club recently to 37 per cent in January.

And O'Rourke believes that such new-found financial power is likely to convince Bielsa to stick around for the long haul.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, I think it's something that maybe could tempt Bielsa to extend his stay in Yorkshire, he would love the opportunity to spend more money in the transfer market.”

Will Leeds go gung-ho in the transfer market?

Probably not.

Radrizzani is quoted in a recent Daily Mail piece, speaking at the Web Summit event in Lisbon and he revealed that the partnership with the 49ers is primarily designed to improve the club's infrastructure.

He has said that they are likely to renovate Elland Road, as well as attempting to raise the value of the club.

Part of that, of course, involves spending in the transfer market in order to bring in players who can help the club secure higher league finishes, and eventually to qualify for Europe.

But they are not likely to splurge on a glut of new signings just because the money is suddenly there.

Indeed, Leeds are perhaps the cautionary tale in English football when it comes to spending too much too fast.

Back in 2001, the club were playing in the Champions League after a period of sustained investment but, by 2003, they had been relegated, as the extent of financial mismanagement came to the fore.

Once bitten, twice shy, and Leeds are very unlikely to start spending huge sums on players any time soon.

Bielsa, though, is likely to stick around if he believes the club are heading in the right direction when it comes to their development.

And that can only be a good thing.

