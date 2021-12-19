Crystal Palace transfer news: 'Huge fan' of Patrick Vieira turned down Selhurst Park move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer is surprised to hear that Juventus star Aaron Ramsey has reportedly said no to the idea of joining Crystal Palace.

Reports in Italy have claimed that the 30-year-old is not a part of Juventus' plans, but a move to Palace currently looks unlikely.

What is the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to a Calciomercato report from last month, Ramsey is out of Juventus' project. The 71-cap Wales international is, of course, an experienced Premier League player thanks to his time at Arsenal, making it no surprise that a team like Palace would be interested in his signature.

However, the same report claims that Ramsey has turned down both the south London club and Wolves.

He could potentially be holding out for a move to a Premier League outfit playing in the Champions League, but given the decline he has been on, the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea coming in for him seems unlikely.

Having once been valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, Ramsey is now worth just £9m, with the midfielder seeing very little action these days.

Injury has seen him barely play this season, while he made only 13 starts in Serie A last term.

What has Palmer said about Ramsey?

To hear that Ramsey has allegedly said no to Palace has surprised Palmer, with the former Leeds United and Southampton player believing that he is a fan of Arsenal legend Vieira.

On the claims coming out of Italy, Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: "It surprised me that he said no to Crystal Palace because obviously he was at Arsenal and he must be a huge fan of Patrick Vieira."

What next for Ramsey?

A Premier League move does not look completely out of the picture for Ramsey because West Ham are another team said to be interested in the former Arsenal man.

David Moyes' side are currently in the Europa League and are battling for a place in the competition above next season, so a transfer there may appeal to him.

As for Palace, while they may not land Ramsey, you suspect that they will be chasing a new midfielder in the near future.

Conor Gallagher has been great for them, recently scoring that fantastic goal against Everton, but the Eagles are facing mission impossible trying to sign him permanently. According to the Daily Mail, parent club Chelsea will not sale their gem for any price.

