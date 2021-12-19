Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been brilliant since signing for Arsenal this summer.

The Japanese defender has started every single Premier League game for the Gunners since signing this season.

He's helped Arsenal keep nine clean sheets in the 15 top-flight games he's played in 2021/22.

But not everyone was convinced when he first signed for the club from Bologna for £16m.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol even claimed that he'd received a text from an agent involved in the Tomiyasu deal questioning how he would get on in England's top tier.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He said: "I've just got a message to say: 'Tomiyasu was offered to most clubs in the Premier League. He's a good player but the problem is he's not really a right-back, nor is he a central defender. I'm not sure how he will get on at Arsenal'.

"So that is one of the agents who tried to find him a club."

Tomiyasu has made that claim look very silly with a number of solid performances over the past few months. He has well and truly made the right-back spot his own.

And now Ian Wright has called out Solhekol for his claim about the Japanese defender.

While reposting a video of Solhekol's comments, Wright wrote: "Apologies as loud as the disrespect please!!!!!"

Tomiyasu, just 23 years old, was substituted off with an injury in the second half against Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that he has a muscle problem.

He said, per Arsenal's official website: "No, it was more of a muscular injury. He’s got a big load on him because he’s played every single minute since he’s joined us and even this week he’s been struggling a little bit.

Martinelli & Arsenal BATTER Leeds! Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

"We decided to take him off, he wasn’t 100 per cent confident to continue in the game, and hopefully he’s not injured."

Arsenal are now four points clear of West Ham in the race for fourth. If Tomiyasu is forced to miss time, he will be a big blow.

1 of 26 Who did Aubameyang replace as captain in 2019? Laurent Koscielny Granit Xhaka Per Mertesacker Petr Cech

News Now - Sport News