Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul won his rematch with Tyron Woodley in dramatic style on Saturday night.

Having originally been scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on the same date, Paul traded leather with former UFC champion Woodley for the second time this year at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The original fight had been the most trying of Paul's professional boxing career as he went all the way to the judges for the first time having been walloped into the ropes by Woodley at one stage.

Paul wins Woodley rematch

And while the YouTuber star ultimately came out on top in the scores, there was enough debate surrounding the bout that Woodley stepped in for the rematch when Fury pulled out with a rib injury.

However, there was simply no disputing Paul's superiority in a boxing ring this time around as he left absolutely no doubt surrounding the result by flattening Woodley with a sixth-round knockout.

Paul's ruthless punch that left Woodley sprawled out on the canvas ensured that the ex-UFC hero joined Ben Asken, Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber 'AnEsonGib' on his list of knockout victims.

And now it would seem that Paul is swinging for the fences with his next opponent as he reeled off a remarkable list of star-studded fighters during his post-fight press conference.

Paul calls out UFC fighters

While you've got to imagine that a reschedule bout with Fury would be on the cards, the 'Problem Child' was keen to keep his scrapping with Dana White going by calling out several UFC athletes.

According to talkSPORT, Paul responded hen asked if he had a message for the UFC president: “I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company.

"Please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get [Nate] Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor because I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana.”

Well, you can't fault the lad for ambition.

Paul's hunt for mega fights

Say what you like about Paul and his crazy foray into boxing, but there's no disputing his ability to whip up conversations around fights that he knows would bring in mind-blowing amounts of money.

Let's face it, every man, woman and their dog would be opening their wallet in a world where Paul was revealed to be fighting Conor McGregor, even if it was just in the hope of seeing him lose.

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

In that respect, Paul really is following the path of Floyd Mayweather - stick with me here - in the sense that he can draw huge audiences out of fans wanting to see him lose his unbeaten record.

The only, and rather gargantuan, problem that Paul might face as he goes forward is that he isn't like Mayweather in his boxing ability at all, so only time will tell when his luck will run out.

News Now - Sport News