According to a report from Telegraph Sport, Chelsea's request to have today's game with Wolves postponed has been rejected by the Premier League.

The report notes that the request, which was made by Thomas Tuchel's side, was rejected by the Premier League on Sunday morning.

This leaves the European Champions in a tough position, with Telegraph Sport noting that Chelsea may be forced to name players on the bench who are struggling for fitness.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Romelu Lukaku all tested positive for COVID-19 before Chelsea's game with Everton on Thursday evening.

The Blues are also dealing with several injuries issues at the moment, leading them to play a significantly weakened side.

Everton, who also had a team ravaged by injuries, managed to scrape a 1-1 draw with the London outfit, which came to the joy of Man City and Liverpool fans.

The two teams are due to kickoff at Molineaux at 2pm in one of only four games that were scheduled to take place this weekend that hasn't been postponed.

Five of the six games that were slated to take place yesterday due to COVID outbreaks across England's top flight.

Leicester vs. Everton, which was scheduled to take place today, has also been called off due to COVID issues with the Leciester camp.

As of right now, details are fairly limited regarding why Chelsea's request to have the match called off has reportedly been rejected, while other clubs have had their requests accepted.

