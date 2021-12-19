Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul’s destructive knockout victory over Tyron Woodley has provoked fans on social media who believe the fight was rigged.

The contest started tediously with both fighters not landing many punches and Woodley frequently clinching Paul.

An accidental head-butt by Woodley in round three displayed the most exciting moment of the fight so far - a massive cut opened up above Paul’s right eye.

The Problem Child was evidently hurt and struggling to see but apart from an MMA-like bodyslam in round four, Woodley was unable to capitalise and impose more damage on Paul.

A lack of action throughout the bout caused the crowd to boo both fighters at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This was until Paul found his knockout punch in the 6th round, a terrific right hook that sent Woodley crashing face first into the canvas.

The referee immediately put a stop to the contest and made sure the 39-year-old Woodley was treated straight away. While Paul celebrated his stunning victory in front of the 20,000 fans in attendance.

Despite Woodley being knocked out cold, fans on social media noticed a strange “hand twist” gesture by Paul that caused some to believe the fight was rigged.

The Problem Child with five professional boxing wins and four knockouts has been accused of ‘twisting his hand’ moments before he threw the final blow.

Not to mention, Woodley, who seemingly dropped his guard to allow Paul to have a free shot.

Therefore, many believe the hand gesture was Paul signalling to Woodley that it was time for him to get the knockout.

Indeed, as soon as The Problem Child ‘twisted his hand’ Woodley seemingly left himself open which allowed Paul to land a clean shot.

Regardless, the ex-Disney star has now knocked out every opponent he has ever faced and added another win to his growing resume.

Tommy Fury was originally meant to fight Paul instead of Woodley, before pulling out due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Time will tell whether this fight can be rescheduled and provide Paul with a legitimate professional boxer as an opponent.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer plans to stay in the sport and believes he is having an incredible impact at the age of 24.

“No-one in the history of boxing has done what I’ve done at this age”

“Massive pay-per-views, knocked out every single person that I’ve fought. The only person that’s as active as me and doing as big pay-per-views is Canelo [Alvarez]."

“I’ve turned everyone I’ve fought into memes, going viral all over the internet. I’m ready to fight whoever -- it doesn’t matter if they’re a professional boxer or a five-time UFC champion. I’m built for this.”

How far can Paul go in boxing? Is his career a scam as many fans are suggesting? Or is he a valid prospect who will keep stepping up the level of his competition?

