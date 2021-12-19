Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has done some incredible things on the football pitch since his professional debut for Barcelona back in October 2004.

Whether it was his silky solo runs, his pinpoint free kicks or his fierce long shots, Messi has been the footballer that takes your breath away more than anyone else in the 21st century.

The Argentinian international has been described by many as a 'magician' with the ball at his feet, and he has no qualms with showing that off in matches and training.

In a training clip, which has emerged from Messi's time at Barcelona, the forward can be seen pulling off an insane skill and shot combo that still doesn't quite make sense.

In the clip, which based on the training kit seems like it came from between 2017 and 2019, Lionel Messi flicks the ball over his head, before striking it with the outside of his left boot.

The shot was unfortunately saved by the goalkeeper, but don't let that take away from the ridiculous skill that Messi was able to pull off.

The reaction to Messi's skill/shot combo online has been fantastic, with fans in awe of how the footballing icon was able to do what he did.

One fan even joked that Messi's brain was so incredible that he could cure all types of diseases if he was to be placed in the medical field.

Messi has enjoyed a mixed start to life at PSG following his move from Barcelona this summer.

In the eyes of some, Messi has struggled in Ligue 1, scoring just one goal and providing five assists in ten games in France's domestic league.

However, it's been a different story for Messi in the Champions League, with the forward scoring five goals in five games for PSG in Europe.

