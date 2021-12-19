Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United were denied a stonewall penalty in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

City raced into a two-goal lead at St James' Park.

Ruben Dias netted the opener after just five minutes following some shambolic defending from the home side.

Joao Cancelo, who set up Dias' goal, scored the second 22 minutes later with a beauty from some 25 yards out.

Newcastle then thought they should have been given a penalty when Ryan Fraser was taken down by Ederson inside the box.

Ederson came rushing off his line and completely wiped Fraser out. He was absolutely nowhere near the ball.

However, Martin Atkinson did not point to the spot. VAR didn't even think it was worth him looking at the pitch-side monitor, either.

Watch the moment below...

How on earth did Ederson and City get away with that?!

It has to be one of the most stonewall penalties of the season so far.

Newcastle can consider themselves very hard done by that they weren't given the opportunity to halve the deficit from the spot.

Alan Shearer was fuming about the decision on Twitter.

"Any danger VAR or ref. Pen all day", he tweeted, before slamming it as a 'pathetic decision'.

There were no further goals as City went into the break with a commanding lead.

