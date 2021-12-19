Aston Villa transfer news: 85-cap star 'would be huge statement signing' for Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Georginio Wijnaldum would be a "huge statement signing" by Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard if he manages to acquire the midfielder's services, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Gerrard, who was appointed as the new boss at Villa Park last month, will get his first chance to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What is the latest news involving Wijnaldum?

It has emerged that Wijnaldum's representatives have sounded out a number of Premier League and European clubs over securing a potential loan move away from current employers Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The report suggests Villa have not dismissed the idea of welcoming the 85-cap Netherlands star back to the Premier League, while domestic rivals Newcastle United, Everton, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Leicester City are also interested.

BirminghamLive have claimed Gerrard could show why Villa's owners opted to hand him the managerial reins by blowing the club's rivals away with the signing of Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum only moved to Ligue One giants PSG during the summer, with him heading to the French capital on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired.

Enter Giveaway

The central midfielder penned a contract which runs until 2024 but, in an interview with Dutch news outlet NOS, he admitted to not being happy with his current situation.

Wijnaldum has not been a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino's side and it has been reported that he is open to a Premier League return in January despite PSG appearing unlikely to let him leave.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Wijnaldum?

Hatfield believes Wijnaldum would be a marquee signing if Gerrard can convince the £27million-rated man to head to Villa Park.

The Football Terrace: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang DISRESPECTS Arsenal! Time to sell?

The journalist feels the 31-year-old would add plenty of energy to the Midlands club's midfield and Villa could pounce on the fact Wijnaldum is not particularly pleased with how his career in France has gone so far.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "That would be a huge statement signing, for sure.

"Obviously, it hasn't really worked for him at PSG since leaving Liverpool but he's someone who has got boundless quality and energy in midfield."

1 of 15 What year were the club founded? 1854 1864 1874 1884

Why would Wijnaldum be a statement signing?

Wijnaldum has enjoyed huge amounts of success during his career, including winning the Champions League and Premier League during his time at Liverpool.

He also offers vast experience in the English top flight, having made 217 appearances in the competition during his time on the books of the Merseyside club and Newcastle United.

The former PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord midfielder offers a goal threat from the heart of midfield, bagging 117 senior goals at club level.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News