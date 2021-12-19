West Ham transfer news: 'Real signal of intent' - fresh claim on £150m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that signing Eden Hazard would be a statement from West Ham.

The former Chelsea winger has struggled since swapping the Premier League for La Liga and has therefore been linked with a sensational move to the London Stadium.

What's the latest news with Hazard?

According to El Nacional, David Moyes' side have made an offer of £21m, which is far less than the £150m that Madrid paid for his services back in 2019.

But perhaps the drop in fee epitomises Hazard's dip in form since he moved to the Bernabeu two-and-a-half years ago. During his Stamford Bridge career, he was seen as one of the best players in the world and arguably the finest in the Premier League.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Hazard was directly involved in more than 200 goals in 352 Blues appearances but has struggled to get anywhere close to those numbers in Spain. He's scored just five goals for Madrid, although injuries have forced him to miss more than 50 matches in the Spanish capital.

The Belgian is currently earning around £381,000 per-week, which would comfortably make him West Ham's highest paid player. Kurt Zouma, is their current highest earner, but he earns way under half of what Hazard does.

But O'Rourke believes that the Hammers hierarchy could still afford Hazard's wages.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say about Hazard?

He told GIVESPORT: "West Ham, they can offer him Premier League football, and could match his wages, you can never say never in football. It would be a real signal of intent if West Ham can convince Eden Hazard to move to the London Stadium."

Arsenal GO FOURTH as they beat West Ham 2-0! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Could West Ham sign Hazard?

This was a transfer link that not even the most optimistic football fan could have seen coming three years ago when West Ham were fighting relegation and Hazard was one of the world's best players.

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

But given the Hammers' incredible rise under Moyes and Hazard's relatively mediocre few years at Madrid, perhaps the two parties are closer in level than ever before.

It's definitely testament to the job that Moyes has done at the London Stadium, but it's still hard to imagine Hazard pulling on the claret and blue shirt any time soon.

News Now - Sport News