There weren't too many matches in the Premier League this weekend but Tottenham vs Liverpool was always going to be the highlight.

Spurs, who hadn't played since December 5 due to covid issues, had pretty much a full squad to choose from.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side were a little depleted with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson all missing.

The visitors dominated the early proceedings but it was Tottenham who took the lead.

Tanguy Ndombele played a perfect through ball in between Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson and Kane finished brilliantly past Alisson for his first home goal in the Premier League this season.

The striker celebrated passionately, clearly delighted he had finally broken his duck.

However, it seemed he was a little too fired up.

Minutes later, Kane went lunging in on Andy Robertson. He caught the Scot on the shin, completely missing the ball in the process.

Referee Paul Tierney showed Kane a yellow card and VAR decided that was the correct decision. However, Klopp and his staff nearby demanded a red card.

And it's fair to say the general consensus was that it was a red card tackle - including from journalist Oliver Holt and former referee Keith Hackett...

VIDEO: Harry Kane's tackle on Andy Robertson

Liverpool soon got themselves back level in the match when Diogo Jota headed in from Andy Robertson's cross.

However, Klopp was clearly still angry from Kane's tackle and his ongoing protests earned him a yellow card from Tierney.

