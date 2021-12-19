Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Amanda Serrano sets up Katie Taylor clash after undercard win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amanda Serrano sealed a unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutiérrez on Saturday night to move one step closer to a ‘super-fight’ against Katie Taylor.

Serrano, who was competing on the undercard of Jake Paul’s rematch against Tyron Woodley, shone in the early exchanges against the Spaniard –– delivering accurate punches as she sought an early finish.

And while Gutiérrez managed to survive until the end, all three judges scorecards went in favour of Serrano, securing her 42nd professional win.

The Puerto Rican is the current unified featherweight champion but stepped up to lightweight against Gutiérrez, suggesting a fight against Taylor could be close.

Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion and is undefeated so far in her professional career.

Last week, the Irish boxer defeated Firuza Sharipova to retain her titles and it is believed a contest between her and Serrano is now on the cards.

Serrano is part of Paul’s promotional company ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ and the YouTuber turned boxer teased the idea of a Taylor vs Serrano ‘super-fight’ recently.

“Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing and then Most Valuable Promotions. It’s going to be the biggest women’s fight in history, so I’m super excited about that,” he said.

Some have questioned whether Serrano will be able to challenge Taylor at lightweight, but the Puerto Rican has already proven she is a master of competing at different weights.

The 33-year-old holds the record for most boxing championships won in different weight classes by a female, having held nine world titles across seven weights.

She is also ranked by ESPN as the third-best active pound-for-pound female fighter in the world.

A fight between Taylor and Serrano was initially scheduled to happen last July in Manchester but was cancelled due to Covid-19.

With Claressa Shields also set to face Savannah Marshall next year, 2022 promises to take women’s boxing to the next level.

