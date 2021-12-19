Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham and Liverpool shared the spoils on Sunday afternoon after an enthralling 2-2 draw in north London.

The match, which was full of drama and controversy, began with Andy Robertson heading a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross narrowly wide in the second minute.

Alexander-Arnold then forced a save from Hugo Lloris with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box before Harry Kane put Spurs ahead in the 13th minute with only his second Premier League goal of the season.

Son Heung-min almost made it 2-0 moments later when Kane broke and squared the ball to his teammate, who couldn’t apply the finish.

It was debatable whether Kane should still have been on the pitch at half-time. The England captain was, to the surprise of many, only booked by referee Paul Tierney for a reckless challenge on Robertson midway through the first half.

Spurs were impressing and Dele Alli, handed an opportunity by Antonio Conte to prove his worth, was presented with a fantastic opportunity to increase the hosts’ lead on the half-hour mark but Alisson produced a superb save to deny the England international.

It proved a costly miss because Diogo Jota equalised five minutes later. The Portuguese forward produced a fine header from a Robertson cross to put Liverpool back on level terms.

Jota then felt he should have had a penalty shortly afterwards when he was bundled over inside the box by Emerson Royal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was fuming when Tierney waved play on and was eventually booked following his angry protestations.

The second half was also full of drama

Kane, usually so reliable in front of goal, spurned two glorious opportunities to put Tottenham back in front early in the second half.

But it was Liverpool who went 2-1 ahead with 20 minutes left on the clock when Robertson headed home Alexander-Arnold’s cross from close range.

Tottenham equalised through Son in the 74th minute after a blunder by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Did Robertson deserve a red card vs Tottenham?

Robertson was then shown a red card following a VAR review for a kick on Royal. A yellow card was initially shown to the Scottish left-back before Tierney watched the incident back on the pitch-side monitor.

Should it have been a red card for Robertson? Decide for yourself by watching the incident here:

No further goals were scored in the closing stages of a match that will be remembered for many years to come.

Enter Giveaway

Tottenham vs Liverpool reaction (Football Terrace)

How well do you know Mohamed Salah? [Quiz]

1 of 20 What is Mohamed Salah's nationality? Tunisian Algerian Moroccan Egyptian

News Now - Sport News