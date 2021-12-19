Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh update emerges on £30m Patrick Vieira target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is not a Crystal Palace transfer target despite recent reports, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Ait-Nouri only headed to Molineux in a deal worth £9.5million during the summer, but he has already been linked with a host of clubs ahead of the window reopening next month.

What's the latest news involving Ait-Nouri?

Ait-Nouri was forced to miss Wolves' midweek win over Brighton & Hove Albion despite initially being named in Bruno Lage's starting line-up at the Amex Stadium.

Head coach Lage revealed after the clash that the Frenchman suffered an injury during the pre-match warm-up and he opted to withdraw Ait-Nouri from the squad without needing an intervention from club medical staff.

Regardless of the setback, Ait-Nouri is in-demand as French media outlet Jeunes Footeux have claimed that Palace and Newcastle United hold an interest.

The report suggests Wolves would consider bids in the region of £21million and £25.75million.

Ait-Nouri is also on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, with the French giants mulling over whether to make a £30million move which would bring the 20-year-old back to his homeland.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Ait-Nouri as well, but Wolves could miss out on a huge financial windfall as Angers inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause when they allowed him to make his loan move to Molineux permanent during the summer.

What has Tom Barclay said about Ait-Nouri?

Barclay has revealed that, contrary to reports, Ait-Nouri is not on Palace manager Patrick Vieira's wishlist heading into the January transfer window.

It comes after 22-year-old Tyrick Mitchell has made the left-back position his own and played every minute of the Premier League season so far.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "They've already got a left-back who is young and playing really well.

"You can see why it doesn't really make a lot of sense, so I'd be really surprised if that happens.

"From what I'm told, he's not a target."

How has Ait-Nouri performed so far this season?

Ahead of being made to pull out of the starting XI to take on Brighton, Ait-Nouri had featured in each of Wolves' last eight fixtures.

But it was a different story before that run in the team as Ait-Nouri had been restricted to just six minutes of Premier League action prior to being handed a start at Leeds United in October.

As a result, the vast majority of the full-back's early season opportunities came in the Carabao Cup as he was involved in the clashes with Nottingham Forest and Spurs.

All in all, the five-cap France under-21 international has made 11 appearances and contributed in the final third of the pitch thanks to racking up two assists.

