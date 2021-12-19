Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh update emerges on £30m Patrick Vieira target
Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is not a Crystal Palace transfer target despite recent reports, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.
Ait-Nouri only headed to Molineux in a deal worth £9.5million during the summer, but he has already been linked with a host of clubs ahead of the window reopening next month.
What's the latest news involving Ait-Nouri?
Ait-Nouri was forced to miss Wolves' midweek win over Brighton & Hove Albion despite initially being named in Bruno Lage's starting line-up at the Amex Stadium.
Head coach Lage revealed after the clash that the Frenchman suffered an injury during the pre-match warm-up and he opted to withdraw Ait-Nouri from the squad without needing an intervention from club medical staff.
Regardless of the setback, Ait-Nouri is in-demand as French media outlet Jeunes Footeux have claimed that Palace and Newcastle United hold an interest.
The report suggests Wolves would consider bids in the region of £21million and £25.75million.
Ait-Nouri is also on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, with the French giants mulling over whether to make a £30million move which would bring the 20-year-old back to his homeland.
Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Ait-Nouri as well, but Wolves could miss out on a huge financial windfall as Angers inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause when they allowed him to make his loan move to Molineux permanent during the summer.
What has Tom Barclay said about Ait-Nouri?
Barclay has revealed that, contrary to reports, Ait-Nouri is not on Palace manager Patrick Vieira's wishlist heading into the January transfer window.
It comes after 22-year-old Tyrick Mitchell has made the left-back position his own and played every minute of the Premier League season so far.
Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "They've already got a left-back who is young and playing really well.
"You can see why it doesn't really make a lot of sense, so I'd be really surprised if that happens.
"From what I'm told, he's not a target."
How has Ait-Nouri performed so far this season?
Ahead of being made to pull out of the starting XI to take on Brighton, Ait-Nouri had featured in each of Wolves' last eight fixtures.
But it was a different story before that run in the team as Ait-Nouri had been restricted to just six minutes of Premier League action prior to being handed a start at Leeds United in October.
As a result, the vast majority of the full-back's early season opportunities came in the Carabao Cup as he was involved in the clashes with Nottingham Forest and Spurs.
All in all, the five-cap France under-21 international has made 11 appearances and contributed in the final third of the pitch thanks to racking up two assists.
