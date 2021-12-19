Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Bruno Lage re-signing former star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are unlikely to make a move for former loanee Vitinha in the upcoming January transfer window despite reports suggesting otherwise, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

The Midlands outfit are believed to be in the market for a central midfielder as they line up a long-term heir for 35-year-old Joao Moutinho over the coming months.

What’s the current situation with Wolves’ midfield?

With Moutinho deep into the twilight period of his career, Wolves have been linked with several engine room options, including Lille’s Renato Sanches and Porto’s Vitinha.

The latter spent the entire 2020/21 campaign on loan at Molineux from the Dragons, making 23 appearances in all competitions, but only five of those came as starts in the Premier League.

As a result, new manager Bruno Lage made the decision not to make the Portugal Under-21 internationals stay permanent in the summer, opting to sign his compatriot Bruno Jordao instead.

Since then, though, Vitinha has slowly worked his way into the starting line-up back at the Estadio do Dragao as the former European champions battle at the top of the Primeira Liga table.

The youngster’s improved form has sparked rumours over a potential return to English shores, and Lage’s charges have reportedly already made steps towards his signing.

According to a recent report from Record (as relayed by Sport Witness), Wolves sent a scout to watch the technically-gifted talent in Porto’s 3-1 over Tondela back in September.

However, Hatfield is doubtful whether Wolves will make a formal offer for Vitinha unless the £6.3m-rated maestro has made a ‘marked improvement’.

What has Hatfield said about Vitinha?

Despite putting in some eye-catching displays for Porto, the former Express & Star reporter doesn’t think Vitinha is a player who Lage will be too keen on.

He told GiveMeSport: “I'm not too sure Vitinha is the answer. Like I said, they've had a good look at him before, and unless he’s shown a marked improvement, I don't think he's a player that they'd be ridiculously keen on.”

Would Vitinha be a good signing?

Although Hatfield expressed some understandable concerns over the diminutive Porto ace, he appears to have taken his game to new heights in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

As per WhoScored, Vitinha has averaged 2.2 shots per league game this term, 1.8 key passes, 2.1 dribbles and 1.3 crosses, placing him in the top three for each metric compared to his teammates.

Therefore, he could well be an ideal successor for the ageing Moutinho, and Wolves should carefully consider making a return move for the young talent.

