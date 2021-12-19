Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham and Liverpool made up for a lack of action in the Premier League this weekend with a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

Only four matches took place in the league due to the other six being postponed due to Covid issues.

But the 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium had enough to keep fans satisfied.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The 2-2 scoreline doesn't even begin to tell the story.

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead in the first half with his first home goal of the season, following a fine Tanguy Ndombele pass.

But Kane was involved again shortly afterwards as he was booked for a rough tackle on Andy Robertson. Replays suggested he was fortunate to escape a red card - something that Jurgen Klopp certainly felt he deserved.

The Liverpool boss soon picked up a yellow card for his protests.

But Liverpool were level before the break.

Andy Robertson's cross was superbly headed in by Diogo Jota.

You'd think Klopp's side would exert their authority after the break but it was the home side who had all the best chances.

Kane missed several opportunities through a mixture of poor finishing and some brilliant saves from Alisson.

Quiz: Can you name this teammate of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool?

1 of 20 Who is this former teammate of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool? Milan Jovanovic Nabil El Zhar Jon Otsemobor Iago Aspas

Then, out of nowhere, Robertson headed in from Trent Alexander-Arnold's volleyed cross.

The lead didn't last long as Alisson, after all of his heroics, failed to clear and allowed Son Heung-min to roll the ball into the back of the net.

To make matters worse for Liverpool, they were reduced to 10 men when Robertson lashed out at Emerson Royal.

The Scot was initially shown a yellow card but referee Paul Tierney was referred to the VAR monitor before brandishing a red card.

It did seem a harsh decision - especially considering Kane only picked up a yellow for arguably a more dangerous challenge.

As you'd expect, Klopp wasn't too impressed at full-time and he was involved in a conversation with referee Tierney at full-time.

"I have no problems with any referees. Only YOU!" he reportedly said.

"You have never played football."

VIDEO: Klopp's rant at referee Paul Tierney

It will be interesting to see the full audio of Klopp's rant to the official after the match to hear what else the German had to say.

We don't think it was particularly complimentary.

Liverpool lose ground in CONTROVERSY! Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News