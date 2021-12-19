Aston Villa transfer news: Rangers star 'in the frame' to join Gerrard at Villa Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa could sign Steven Gerrard favourite Connor Goldson for a bargain fee next month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Gerrard, who was appointed as Villa's head coach last month, will be handed his first opportunity to add to his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Goldson?

According to the Daily Record, via Ibrox News, Rangers central defender Goldson is dreaming of securing a move to the Premier League and could follow Gerrard to Villa Park in a £2million switch.

Gerrard only took charge of the Midlands club after opting to leave the Glasgow side, where he won the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Goldson joined his current employers in the summer of 2018 after Rangers struck a deal worth in the region of £3million with Brighton & Hove Albion and Goldson admitted Gerrard being at the helm played a key role in his decision to move to Ibrox.

The 28-year-old has an uncertain future due to his Gers contract being set to expire in little more than six months.

Goldson has also appeared to leave the door open for a reunion with Gerrard by revealing he has not discussed his plans with his agent.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Goldson?

O'Rourke believes Goldson is on Gerrard's wishlist ahead of the transfer window reopening next month.

The journalist feels the defender's contract situation means he could be welcomed to Villa Park in a cut-price move.

When asked about Gerrard's transfer plans, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "One of the names in the frame would be Connor Goldson, who is yet to sign a new deal at Rangers.

"I think his contract is up in the summer, so Villa might be able to get him for relatively cheap in January."

Why is Gerrard keen to work with Goldson again?

Having been brought to Ibrox by Gerrard, Goldson went on to become a favourite of the 41-year-old's as he selected the defender 182 times during his Rangers reign.

Goldson also played a key role as Gerrard led the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, failing to miss a single minute as they ended a decade-long wait to get their hands on the top flight crown.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has succeeded Gerrard in the Ibrox dugout and also seen Goldson as a key member of the squad, with the 6 ft 3 man being named in all of the Dutchman's starting line-ups since his appointment.

