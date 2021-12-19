Man United transfer news: £113m attacker 'definitely an attractive option' for Red Devils

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Manchester United would look to make a move to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid if the Spanish club decided to sell the attacker.

Felix joined Atletico for a huge fee of £113m in July of 2019 but he has struggled for minutes thus far this season and The Daily Mirror have reported that he has subsequently been tipped for an exit.

What's the latest with Felix?

He has struggled to make his way into Diego Simeone's plans this season.

The Portugal international has not been anywhere near as involved as he was last season, when he made a total of 40 appearances in all competitions, although he had just 14 La Liga starts to his name, with 17 substitute involvements.

Felix scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in total last term, and his minutes have since diminished, suggesting that he may have fallen foul of Simeone.

The immense transfer fee that accompanied his move to Atletico may weigh heavily on his shoulders and it appears that he could well depart in either January or the summer.

Indeed, during his time playing for Portugal at Euro 2020, he came on as a substitute in their 1-0 defeat to Belgium as they were knocked out in the Round of 16.

He missed a late chance and, per Goal, Roy Keane, working as a pundit on the game, labelled him "an imposter".

Nevertheless AS, via Sport Witness, claims that there is interest from a variety of Premier League clubs, including United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Felix's current contract runs until 2026 and Atletico have a strong negotiating position, with his release clause standing at €350m (£298m).

What has O'Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “I’m sure Manchester United as well as maybe some other Premier League clubs will be interested in Joao Felix if Atletico Madrid did decide to cash on him. I’m sure he’d definitely be an attractive option for United.”

Would Felix improve United?

This is an interesting one.

He hasn't really played all that much for Atletico this season and that is likely to be something of a concern for Ralf Rangnick after his appointment as the club's interim manager.

He favours a high-pressing, high-intensity system, as we have seen in United's first few games under his management, and it is unclear if Felix would be able to fit into that.

Per fbref, he does not press well - he ranks in the bottom six percent of attackers in Europe for pressures over the last year - while he also struggles to tackle and win the ball back.

Felix is very good at making progressive passes, for which he is in the top five percent of European attackers, and at carrying the ball and providing assists.

But he may well be a luxury signing for United, given the transfer fee involved and the fact that he simply does not have a track record of applying proper pressure to the opposition.

Cristiano Ronaldo, by comparison, is in the bottom one per cent for pressures, again per fbref, so having the pair in the same team would mean United fielding two players who do not offer anything defensively.

Considering Felix's talent, United will be obliged to have an interest in him. But whether he's actually the right fit for the squad right now is a different matter.

