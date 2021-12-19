Southampton transfer news: 37-cap star once worth £138m tipped for St Mary's switch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur outcast Dele Alli should look to rediscover his best form by joining Southampton as a potential switch to St Mary's "ticks a lot of boxes", according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Alli's career is at a crossroads as he has been offered just 19 minutes of Premier League football since being hauled off at the midway point of the North London derby defeat to Arsenal back in September.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

Alli's days at Spurs appear to be numbered as The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported the attacking midfielder will be available to suitors when the transfer window reopens next month, with a loan switch being most likely.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to allow Alli to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after seeing the 25-year-old fall down the pecking order and make just one start - in the humiliating Europa Conference League defeat to NS Mura - since Antonio Conte's appointment as head coach more than a month ago.

Levy's stance over Alli's future has changed considerably as we are less than a year on from when he blocked a temporary switch to French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue One side were frustrated in their efforts to do a January deal as they saw three loan bids rejected despite then-boss Jose Mourinho being open to the 37-year-old securing a move elsewhere.

In total, Alli has been restricted to just 14 appearances since the season got underway in August and he has failed to add to his 37 England caps in more than two years.

What has Tom Barclay said about Alli?

Barclay believes Alli should be open to a move to Southampton if a proposal is put forward by Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I actually think that wouldn't be a bad move for him.

"In fact, it ticks a lot of boxes. There would be less pressure and he should play every week.

"Alli isn't that old but, in terms of where he's at in his career, Ralph has shown he's given players chances to turn their careers around by signing Theo Walcott in January.

"I could see that."

Can Southampton afford Alli?

Tranfermarkt value Alli at £27million, which is a far-cry from the days when he was worth an eye-watering £138million, according to the Football Observatory.

Even if Southampton were to fork out £27million, that would make the Spurs outcast their club-record signing.

Alli is currently on a deal worth £100,000-per-week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning he would become Saints' highest earner if they were willing to meet that pay package.

However, with Spurs seemingly preferring to send Alli out on loan, a temporary move could be more beneficial for all parties.

He is known to be close friends with Kyle Walker-Peters, with them even preparing for the season together in the summer, so the Southampton full-back could play a key role in proceedings.

