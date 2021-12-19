Newcastle transfer news: £40m title-winner 'mentioned' as January Magpies target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks it's unlikely that Newcastle will sign Nathan Ake from Man City this January.

Eddie Howe's men have been linked with the Dutchman, but O'Rourke reckons that City will want to keep him as one of only four centre-backs at the club.

What's the latest news with Ake?

According to 90min, the Newcastle boss is keen on reuniting with the defender, who he signed at Bournemouth and then spent three years with prior to their relegation.

But since leaving the Cherries for £40m before the start of last season, Ake, who earns around £92,000 per-week, has found minutes hard to come by, featuring in less than 20 Premier League games.

Ake, who won the title with City last term, did start the opening day defeat at Spurs and has made the odd appearance here and there. But the former Chelsea youngster is clear fourth-choice centre-back at City, behind Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias and John Stones in the pecking order.

Despite Ake hardly getting a look-in since his move to the Etihad Stadium, O'Rourke thinks that with City still fighting for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the second half of the campaign, Pep Guardiola will be reluctant to let him leave.

What did O'Rourke say about Ake?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They've been mentioned with Nathan Ake, but I can't see Manchester City letting him go out on loan, not when they're fighting on three fronts. That one seems a bit unlikely."

Have Newcastle been linked with anyone else?

Newcastle need far more than just a centre-back in January but signing one could be the difference between them staying up or not.

Therefore, a centre-back is likely to be top of Howe's wish-list this Christmas, as well as some much-needed wins.

In terms of alternatives to Ake, Newcastle have been strongly linked with James Tarkowski, although it's unclear whether Burnley would be interested in selling to one of their direct rivals at the bottom of the Premier League.

Should the Clarets not play ball, the Magpies could turn to Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

However, the French outfit are reportedly set to demand £40m for his services, which would make him Newcastle's record signing, breaking the £39.6m they paid for Joelinton.

Pontus Jansson, whose deal with Brentford runs out in 2022, is another who's been mentioned as a potential addition for Howe, although he'd cost far less than £40m.

