Rangers transfer news: Giovanni van Bronckhorst 'knows players he wants to bring to Ibrox'

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will look to put his knowledge of the Dutch and Belgian top flights to good use when the transfer window reopens next month, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Van Bronckhorst was installed as the Gers' new chief last month, with his appointment coming after Steven Gerrard opted to walk away from Ibrox in favour of taking charge at Premier League side Aston Villa.

What's the latest news involving van Bronckhorst?

Van Bronckhorst will have his first chance to tinker with the squad he inherited from Gerrard when the transfer window opens for business at turn of the year.

The Dutchman is back at Ibrox having enjoyed a spell with the club during his trophy-laden playing career.

Van Bronckhorst, who represented the Netherlands 106 times at international level, has made a positive start to his reign and failed to win just one of his first seven games at the helm.

He has also guided Rangers past the Europa League group stages, with the Glasgow side set to face German giants Borussia Dortmund in the first knockout phase.

But van Bronckhorst has set his sights on bolstering his squad before that two-legged clash and revealed he expects to have a 'quality squad' by the time the transfer deadline passes.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman is among those on van Bronckhorst's wishlist.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Rangers' transfer strategy?

Hodge reckons van Bronckhorst will be scouring the Netherlands and Belgium market as he bids to welcome reinforcements to Ibrox.

The reporter, like O'Rourke, believes Veerman is among those who could be on Rangers' books by the time the transfer window slams shut.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "In terms of where van Bronckhorst will look to strengthen his squad, you can maybe stick the Netherlands and Belgium together in that regard.

"Van Bronckhorst will know those markets and he will know the players he wants. Joey could be one of those."

Were Rangers linked with Veerman before?

Veerman was a target for Gerrard during the summer transfer window, with the then-Rangers boss being hopeful of striking a deal worth £7million.

However, Heerenveen set a price tag of more than £10million and the central midfielder labelled the Dutch club's financial expectations as 'crazy' when interviewed by Dutch media outlet VI, via the Daily Record.

Rangers were not Veerman's only suitors during the summer as Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, via the Daily Record, reported Italian side Hellas Verona saw a bid rejected.

Veerman admitted defeat in his bid to move onto pastures new as the summer deadline neared.

