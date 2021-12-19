Everton transfer news: Toffees recruitment criticised after overpaying on £20m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer has slammed Everton's recruitment - and picked out Theo Walcott as an example of their "poor" transfer business.

Back in 2018, with Walcott out of favour at Arsenal, the Toffees paid more than £20m for his services in a deal that was sanctioned by owner Farhad Moshiri.

How did Walcott fare at Everton?

The 47-cap England international arrived at Goodison Park having scored more than 100 goals for Arsenal, 65 of which came in the Premier League.

Despite Walcott scoring 19 in his final full campaign at the Emirates, though, he was unable to continue that form on Merseyside.

In three years as an Everton player, Walcott managed just 11 goals and nine assists in 85 outings, which was quite a disappointing return for someone who had a record of better than one in four at Arsenal.

Although he didn't score the goals that perhaps some expected, Walcott was continuously picked by various Toffees managers. But the arrival of James Rodriguez in the summer of 2020 saw the 32-year-old slip down the pecking order, eventually leading to him returning to Southampton on loan.

Walcott's difficulties have carried on this season, though. He's played less than 10 games across all competitions and is still waiting for his first goal of the campaign.

And Palmer believes that Everton signing him was just another mistake made by the hierarchy, who've paid £20m or more for a player on 16 different occasions since 2016.

What did Palmer say about Everton?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The recruitment of the players at the club has been poor.

"They signed Theo Walcott for £20m and let him go on a free. I wouldn't have touched him for £20m, he's not even playing at Southampton regularly now."

Was £20m too much for Walcott?

Palmer has definitely got a point here. As mentioned above, Everton have overpaid for players far too often, with Walcott just another in a long list.

At the time of the transfer, Walcott had 18 months left on his deal and was 28, which could be seen as the prime years of his career. But his form prior to joining Everton was concerning, with only four goals in 16 games, all of which came in the Carabao Cup and Europa League against less opposition.

You only have to look at the £1.8m fee that Everton paid for Demarai Gray this season to know that Sam Allardyce could have spent the money far better.

