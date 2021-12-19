Transfer News: Liverpool & Man United set for 'dogfight' over £36m Leeds star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown is expecting both Manchester United and Liverpool to bid for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips in the next summer transfer window.

The £36m-rated 26-year-old has been linked with the two Premier League giants, and Brown reckons a dogfight between the two for his signature is now likely to ensue.

What is the latest on Phillips?

Phillips was thought to be close to signing a new contract at Leeds when his agent told The Telegraph at the end of September that there was a "real willingness from all sides" to get it done.

However, nothing has been finalised, with some reports since then even suggesting that Leeds are now sweating about the situation.

Phillips does still have a deal until 2024, but with rivals Manchester United and Liverpool circling, the Elland Road hierarchy are right to be sweating.

Back in October, the Daily Mirror reported that both outfits are in the hunt for the midfielder, while the Daily Star have claimed that he could cost £60m.

What has Brown said about Phillips?

A transfer in January for Phillips, even before his injury, always looked unlikely. But come the end of the season, Brown is expecting Manchester United and Liverpool to scrap it out for the England international.

The Daily Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I expect both of them [Manchester United and Liverpool], frankly, to bid for him this summer. I think it'll be a dogfight basically between the two of them."

Who needs Phillips more?

Out of Manchester United and Liverpool, the former probably have a more pressing need for a midfielder like Phillips.

The Reds already have a top holding midfielder in Fabinho, whereas Ralf Rangnick's only real option for that position is the ageing Nemanja Matic.

The German does, of course, have Scott McTominay and Fred, but the Manchester United duo fit more into the box-to-box mould.

Considering that, it would not be a surprise to see the Red Devils go all out for Phillips. That being said, Leeds will be reluctant to lose one of their star players and fans will not want to see him move to a rival.

He is so key for manager Marcelo Bielsa, making close to 30 appearances in the Premier League under him last season.

As per WhoScored, the Leeds academy graduate averaged more long balls per game (4.7) than any of his team-mates bar goalkeeper Illan Meslier (4.8), showing the kind of passing range he brings to the side.

Furthermore, expect the Yorkshire club to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of their man.

