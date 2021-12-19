Wolves transfer news: £27m star's 'days at Molineux are coming to an end'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adama Traore's days at Wolverhampton Wanderers are numbered amid interest from a host of clubs, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

The transfer window will reopen at the turn of the year, with clubs being given the opportunity to bolster their squad before the deadline at the end of January.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

There remains uncertainty over Traore's future as he is approaching the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week deal.

It was reported in September that Traore was edging towards penning an extended contract worth £100,000-per-week, which would make him the joint-highest earner at Molineux, but a fresh agreement has yet to be agreed.

That has led to Tottenham Hotspur renewing their interest having missed out on acquiring the pacy winger's services during the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Wolves turned down a £30million bid from Spurs as the August deadline loomed due to only being willing to sanction a sale for £50million.

Spurs are not the only Premier League side known to be admirers of Traore as Spanish media outlet El Nacional reported that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on the 25-year-old.

The eight-cap Spain international could also return to his homeland, with La Liga giants Barcelona emerging as suitors.

Valencia are keeping tabs on Traore's situation as well, with respected football journalist Ekrem Konur claiming last month that they are preparing to lodge a bid.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Traore?

Hatfield feels there is a strong possibility that Traore will leave Wolves during the January transfer window.

The journalist reckons Wolves will be willing to offload the wide-man, who is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt, if an acceptable offer is lodged before the deadline passes.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think Traore's days at Molineux are coming to an end now.

"It's just a matter of finding someone who is going to stump up the cash that is enough for Wolves to accept a deal."

How has Traore performed this season?

Traore has been regularly involved since Bruno Lage's summer appointment as head coach, but it is his end product which has frustrated his current employers.

The former Middlesbrough man has failed to score since the May win over Brighton & Hove Albion and his most recent assist came a month earlier.

Traore was dropped to the bench last month and, after he emerged as a substitute at Crystal Palace, Lage dismissed claims that the winger's contract situation had played a key role in him being left out of the starting line-up.

