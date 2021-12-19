West Brom transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 28-goal ace compared to Lukaku

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion are expected to make a move for Daryl Dike when the transfer window reopens next month, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Albion head coach Valerien Ismael, who was handed the Hawthorns reins during the summer, will get the opportunity to bolster his squad in January as he looks to build on their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

What's the latest news involving Dike?

Orlando City striker Dike, who has already scored three goals in eight international involvements for the United States, is currently enjoying a break from competitive action after seeing the Major League Soccer season come to an end.

Dike spent part of last season on loan with Barnsley, where he worked under Ismael and racked up nine goals in 22 outings as he demonstrated his capabilities in the Championship.

Having returned to his homeland, Dike has finished 2021 with 20 goals in 41 club appearances for the Tykes and Orlando.

According to The Athletic, Ismael looked into being reunited with the 21-year-old following his appointment at West Brom but the Baggies were put off by his £17million asking price.

However, Dike is reportedly understood to be the club's number one striker target heading into January.

Dike has been likened to Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for a fee of £97.5million in the summer, and has found the back of the net 28 times over the course of his club career.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Dike?

Hatfield expects Ismael to return for Dike having been unsuccessful in his pursuit during the summer transfer window.

The journalist reckons the Baggies boss will be looking to strengthen his squad with players who are of a similar calibre to the frontman as well.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "I expect Albion to be looking at very much a Daryl Dike type of player, which we have seen flourish under Ismael before.

"I think that's the type of player we're going to be seeing heavily linked with Albion coming up to January."

Why is signing a striker a priority for Ismael?

West Brom currently have four strikers on their books - in the form of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Jordan Hugill and Kenneth Zohore - but at least one of them is expected to end his time at the Hawthorns next month.

Norwich City are reportedly set to recall Jordan Hugill from his spell with the Baggies in order to allow fellow frontman Adam Idah to head out on loan.

Hugill, 29, initially joined West Brom on a season-long loan deal from the Canaries late in the summer transfer window.

