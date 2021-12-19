Man United transfer news: Damning claim emerges on £49.5m target Rangnick knows well

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Timo Werner to Manchester United is a "non-starter", says ex-Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer.

The Chelsea forward was managed by Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig and has been touted for a reunion with the United boss by the German media.

What is the latest news involving Werner?

At the beginning of the month, BILD reporter Christian Falk claimed that Rangnick is interested in bringing Werner to United next summer when he takes up his two-year consultancy role with the club.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig last year and managed to help the west London club win the Champions League.

Individually, though, he had his struggles, particularly in the Premier League. In 35 appearances, Werner scored just six goals as Chelsea just about scraped a top-four finish.

Still, given what he accomplished in Germany, scoring 34 goals in his final season at the Red Bull Arena, it is not a complete shock to hear that Rangnick remains a fan.

What has Palmer said about Werner?

For Palmer, though, a move to Old Trafford is a non-starter. The former Leeds United and Southampton star cannot see why Chelsea would sell him to one of their rivals.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Palmer said: "Absolute non-starter, absolute non-starter. Even if Chelsea were to let him go, you're not going to let him go to your rivals. It's not going to happen, so it's a non-starter."

Does Werner have a future at Chelsea?

Under Thomas Tuchel, Werner does have a role despite his lack of goals. Even following the £97.5m acquisition of Romelu Lukaku during the summer, the Germany international has still got minutes - though it must be mentioned that Lukaku has spent time out injured.

Werner has played in some big games for the Blues this season, including against Rangnick's new club Man United and Juventus.

Considering that, it is clear to see that Tuchel still has use for Werner, so it does not look like Chelsea will be letting him go anytime soon.

The £49.5m-rated forward really needs to step it up, though, after netting just one goal in his first nine Premier League outings this term.

As for United, another attacker probably should not be a priority, but that could change should Anthony Martial depart Old Trafford.

According to his agent, who recently spoke to Sky Sports, the Frenchman wants to leave the club in the January transfer window. If he gets his wish, then perhaps United will enter the market for a new attacker.

