Chelsea transfer news: 'All signals point towards' £31.5m star leaving Stamford Bridge

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that everything is pointing towards Antonio Rudiger leaving Chelsea.

The German international has been a revelation under Thomas Tuchel, but his contract expires next summer and the two parties have been unable to agree a new deal.

Therefore, O'Rourke has predicted the £31.5m-ratedcentre-back to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit in the coming months.

What's the latest news with Rudiger?

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for the defender, who's gone from being completely frozen out by Frank Lampard to one of Chelsea's most important players.

This time last year, Rudiger had made just one Premier League appearance, but has been totally transformed since Tuchel replaced Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout last January.

However, despite helping lead Chelsea to Champions League glory in May and a title charge this season, Rudiger's days in West London appear to be numbered.

Rudiger, who can speak to foreign clubs when the window opens next month, has rejected the Blues' £140,000 per-week contract offer as he wants £200,000, which is more than double what he currently earns.

The 28-year-old showed his importance to Chelsea in their victory over Leeds last weekend when he won the two penalties that Jorginho dispatched, including the last-gasp winner.

But O'Rourke thinks that this could be the German's fifth and final season as a Chelsea player.

What did O'Rourke say about Rudiger?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It seems like contract talks with Chelsea have broken down.

"Chelsea are refusing to budge in what they've offered. It seems like all signals point towards him leaving Stamford Bridge."

Has anyone been linked with Rudiger?

Given his outstanding form during the last year, it doesn't come as a great surprise to see some of Europe's top clubs all keen on signing him.

According to the Guardian, Real Madrid, who lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer, are leading the race, but face competition from Bayern Munich and Ramos' current club PSG.

Furthermore, Manchester United are also interested in signing the centre-back following their own defensive issues, having kept just four clean sheets all season and half of those have come in Ralf Rangnick's short reign.

Despite Madrid being favourites, given the fact that he's German, Munich would make most sense, although everything points towards Rudiger ending up at a European giant of some sort. Should that happen next summer, he'll surely go down as one of the best free transfers in recent times.

