Tottenham transfer news: Spurs tipped to land £49.5m beast in January

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge would not be surprised if Tottenham managed to wrap up a deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer and has been heavily linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What has been said about Kessie?

Last month, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) reported that Kessie is destined for a San Siro exit and is attracting strong interest from Tottenham.

According to the Italian outlet, that interest comes from not only manager Antonio Conte, but also director of football Fabio Paratici.

Kessie has been an important player for Milan this season, featuring in most of their Serie A games while also captaining Stefano Pioli's men on a couple of occasions.

The £49.5m-rated midfielder was unable to prevent Milan's elimination from the Champions League, with the Italian giants finishing bottom of their group, but he has helped them mount a title challenge in Italy.

What has Bridge said about Kessie to Tottenham?

With his contract expiring, though, Pioli may not have Kessie for too much longer, and Bridge thinks something could happen as early as next month.

When asked by GIVEMESPORT if Kessie could join Spurs in January, the Sky Sports journalist said: "That is one I could [see]. If they can get something done with him, it wouldn't surprise me. I think the midfield is clearly in need of a little bit more quality."

One in, one out at Tottenham?

Kessie's potential move to Tottenham could help facilitate a transfer away from the club for Harry Winks.

The 25-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United, with The Telegraph reporting that he is one player they are currently considering following their recent takeover.

Looking at how Kessie has performed this season, the arrival of the Ivory Coast international would surely be a welcome one. He was excellent in a recent outing against Salernitana, helping Milan to a 2-0 win.

As per WhoScored, Kessie recorded the second-highest pass completion rate (96%) in that game against Fabrizio Castori's side, while he also made three tackles - bettered only by team-mate Fikayo Tomori (4).

If Spurs can grab him next month, he will give their midfield a huge boost for the rest of the campaign. If not, then perhaps next summer, where they will be able to pick him up on a free transfer as things stand.

