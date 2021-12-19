Liverpool transfer news: £34m Klopp signing 'copying Cristiano Ronaldo'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is "almost copying" Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of where he is scoring his goals, says journalist Emmet Gates.

Ronaldo, arguably the best finisher in world football, is a winger-turned-poacher, and Gates can see similarities between the transition he made and the one Mane is making now.

Where has Mane been playing this season?

Like Ronaldo earlier in his career, Mane has mostly started on the left flank this season and has been absolutely deadly.

In his first 10 Premier League fixtures, the 29-year-old managed to score an impressive six goals to help Liverpool's title challenge.

Interestingly, though, Gates says some of Mane's goals are coming right inside the six-yard box, hence the comparison to Ronaldo, who has become the ultimate poacher.

Enter Giveaway

Mane, however, does still have loads of other facets to his game. For example, in Liverpool's squad, he is right up there when it comes to successful dribbles averaged per game (via WhoScored), showing that he can still do damage on the flank by running at players.

What exactly has Gates said about Mane and Ronaldo?

Gates believes Mane is going through a similar evolution to Ronaldo's, transitioning from a natural winger into a pure goalscorer.

The Liverpool.com journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "If you look at all his goals this season, they've all come inside the penalty box - some of them have even been inside the six-yard box.

"He's almost copying Ronaldo in a way when he moved from a left winger to just a supreme finisher at Real Madrid."

Football Terrace DEBATE: Everton know they are weak and INFERIOR to Liverpool!

Is Mane the best finisher at Liverpool?

Mane has been a revelation for Liverpool since joining from Southampton for £34m back in the summer of 2016.

The £76.5m-rated Senegal international has scored over 100 times in close to 250 appearances for the club, showing just how good he has been in front of goal.

In terms of being the best finisher, though, that honour can only go to Mohamed Salah, whose numbers have been ridiculous this season.

1 of 20 Who is this former teammate of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool? Milan Jovanovic Nabil El Zhar Jon Otsemobor Iago Aspas

The Egyptian already has 20 plus goal contributions in the Premier League and was in absolutely devastating form during the Champions League group stages.

He managed to find the back of the net seven times in six games, helping Liverpool to take maximum points from a group that had Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto in it.

That kind of level will be hard to match. Still, Mane can be more than pleased with what he has brought to Anfield since his arrival.

News Now - Sport News