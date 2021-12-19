Newcastle transfer news: Source 'knows for a fact' that Eddie Howe wants to sign duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United want to bring Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee to St James' Park in January, according to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy.

Eddie Howe was appointed as the Magpies' new head coach last month and he will get the opportunity to splash the cash when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Tarkowski and Mee?

Howe is expected to be handed a sizeable budget after Newcastle underwent a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund in October.

It has resulted in the Tynesiders becoming the richest football club in the world, with the Public Investment Fund worth an eye-watering £320billion.

Shortly after the change in ownership, it was revealed that Burnley central defender Tarkowski is on the club's radar and expected to become one of the first signings under the new regime.

Tarkowski's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Adam Crafton claimed on The Athletic's Football Podcast that the 29-year-old has no intention of extending his stay at Turf Moor.

His Burnley central defensive partner Mee has also been linked with a switch to St James' Park, with the Mirror reporting that Newcastle are willing to double their salaries.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer called Mee 'outstanding' earlier this year and although his Burnley deal is due to run out in the summer, the Clarets have ramped up their efforts to tie their captain down to a fresh contract.

What has Liam Kennedy said about the interest in the duo?

Kennedy has confirmed that Newcastle are pursuing Tarkowski and Mee ahead of the transfer window opening for business next month.

However, he warns the Magpies are expected to be frustrated in their efforts to steal the central defenders away from Burnley.

Kennedy told GIVEMESPORT: "I know for a fact that they're really interested in James Tarkowski and I know for a fact they're really interested in Ben Mee.

"But the last thing in the world that these football clubs like Burnley are going to do is sell to Newcastle United."

Why would Burnley be unwilling to do business with Newcastle?

Newcastle and Burnley are currently fighting for survival, with both struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Selling Tarkowski and Mee to the Magpies would, in effect, result in Sean Dyche's side strengthening the Tyneside club's chances of beating the drop, potentially at Burnley's expense.

It has also been suggested that some domestic rivals could refuse to sell or loan their players to St James' Park following their recent cash injection.

