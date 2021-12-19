Arsenal latest news: 'Mikel Arteta has got a problem' involving £56m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's form is a problem for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The Gabonese striker, who joined Arsenal for £56m back in 2018, has scored just four Premier League goals all season and is currently out of the squad following a disciplinary breach, which saw him stripped of the captaincy.

What's the latest news with Aubameyang?

It's been a strange 18 months for Aubameyang since he led Arsenal to the FA Cup in front of an empty Wembley Stadium in August 2020.

He had scored 60 goals in his first two full seasons in north London, with the final two of that season helping the Gunners come from behind to beat Chelsea and claim a record 14th FA Cup.

Aubameyang was rewarded with a lucrative three-year contract. However, since penning that new deal, the former Borussia Dortmund frontman has struggled. In 43 Premier League games since, he's scored just 14 goals.

But it's not just on the pitch where Aubameyang can't seem to get it right. Back in March, he was dropped ahead of the north London derby for a "breach of the club's pre-match protocol".

Some nine months later, Aubameyang was at it again when he returned home a day late from a trip to France. As a result, he was left out of the squad for the win over Southampton on Saturday before Arteta confirmed that he's no longer captain of the club ahead of the West Ham game.

With four Premier League goals all season, none of which have come away from the Emirates, it's been a difficult spell for Aubameyang. And Palmer said that there's an issue to deal with for the Arsenal boss.

What did Palmer say about Aubameyang?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Aubameyang, what did he score last season? 10 goals. This season he has scored four goals, but in the previous two seasons he scored 22 goals.

"He signed that contract, and it seems as if he hasn't kicked a ball in anger. So, Arteta has got a problem there with Aubameyang."

Could Aubameyang leave in January?

This is the second incident that Aubameyang's been involved in, in the space of 12 months, which isn't a good look for Arsenal or the player himself.

It's not even like the striker is giving much on the pitch, which doesn't bode well for his future ahead of a transfer window, especially with the Gunners already targeting Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal aren't exactly spoilt for choice up front, with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract next summer, but Arteta has made his feelings clear about how he's going to deal with Aubameyang in the short-term, so it wouldn't be a great surprise to see him moved on in January.

