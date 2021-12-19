Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s fair to say Paul Tierney won’t be on Jurgen Klopp’s Christmas card list this year.

The Liverpool boss was fuming with the referee after watching his side draw 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday.

The German had a couple of complaints.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Firstly, he felt that Harry Kane should have been sent off for his first half challenge on Andy Robertson. The Spurs striker was only shown a yellow when many believed he should have been dismissed.

VIDEO: Harry Kane's tackle on Andy Robertson

Later in the first half, Diogo Jota went down inside the penalty area only for Tierney to wave away the protests. He later explained to Klopp that he didn’t give the penalty because Jota had stopped deliberately.

VIDEO: Diogo Jota's penalty appeal

Robertson was later sent off for a rash tackle on Emerson Royal - although Klopp had no complaints about that decision.

But on the final whistle after the entertaining draw, Klopp marched onto the pitch to confront the official.

He could be heard saying: "I have no problems with any referees. Only YOU! You have never played football."

VIDEO: Klopp confronts Paul Tierney at full-time

In the following press conference, Klopp added: “I have no idea what his problem is with me.”

VIDEO: Klopp says he has 'no idea what Tierney's problem with him is'

Many may be wondering about the history between Tierney and Liverpool.

Well, he’s taken charge of 18 Liverpool matches in his career with Liverpool losing just twice.

Ultimate Liverpool quiz: One question on every member of Jurgen Klopp's squad

1 of 27 Thiago was born in which country? Spain Brazil Italy Portugal

However, last season, he was involved in a controversial moment during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United at Anfield.

On the stroke of half-time, Liverpool appeared to be through on goal as Xherdan Shaqiri played in Sadio Mane. Tierney had initially indicated one additional minute in the first half but six seconds before that minimum allocated time was up, he blew for half time with Mane looking to have a golden opportunity.

VIDEO: Tierney blows up early with Liverpool through vs Man Utd

Thiago reacted by putting his head in his hands, while Klopp could be seen sarcastically applauding the decision

A day later on Sky Sports, former ref Dermot Gallagher admitted it was a poor decision.

Is this why Klopp kicked off at Tierney at full-time and thinks the official has a problem with him?

One thing is for sure, Klopp won't have forgotten about that moment...

Liverpool lose ground in CONTROVERSY! Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News