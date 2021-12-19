Man United transfer news: 'Unsettled' £58m star could leave Old Trafford in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Martial is unsettled at Manchester United and will be looking for a January move away from Old Trafford, according to Pete O'Rourke.

The Frenchman, who joined United for around £58m, has still got more than two years remaining on his deal, but O'Rourke thinks that United's "plethora" of attacking options has left his future in doubt.

What's the latest news with Martial?

When United brought in Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, it was an incredibly exciting time for the Man United faithful, who were hoping that the glory days were coming back to Old Trafford.

But the arrivals of those two almost instantly meant that the 26-year-old's opportunities were likely to limited.

In truth, Martial's form has been poor for some time. The versatile forward has scored just eight goals in 46 appearances in all competitions since the beginning of last season, so it isn't a great surprise that he's hardly had a look-in this term.

In total, he's started just four games and has a total played 359 minutes. As a result, Martial now wants to leave Manchester United as he's not happy with his amount of playing time.

What did O'Rourke say about Martial?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "United have got a plethora of attacking options, they've got Sancho, Greenwood, Rashford, Ronaldo and there's Cavani as well, so it seems like Martial is feeling a bit unsettled right now.

"He's not getting a lot of minutes and he is possibly looking for a move out of United in January."

Do United need Martial?

The France international was once a key player for the Red Devils. Some two seasons ago, he was directly involved in 35 goals in 48 appearances as United qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the campaign.

But the signings of Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, and emergence of Mason Greenwood now mean that Martial isn't as important as he once was. That's partly down to his own sketchy form over the last 18 months, but more so because United have simply upgraded in the attacking areas.

Therefore, with potentially many more years at the top of his game to come, moving on in January is probably the best outcome for both parties. More so for Martial, who'll be desperate to try and discover his best form.

