Fallon Sherrock: Queen of the Palace defeated in World Darts Championship thriller

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fallon Sherrock lost in her opening match of the 2022 PDC World Championships, falling to Steve Beaton.

Nicknamed Queen of the Palace after her groundbreaking run at the 2020 World Darts Championships, Sherrock was unable to enjoy a glorious return to Alexandra Palace in London.

She battled hard against Beaton, taking the former world number one to a deciding set.

The 57-year-old Beaton won the opening set, before Sherrock drew level. Beaton then triumphed in the third set, with his opponent coming back once again.



But Sherrock was unable to emerge victorious from the final set, crashing out of the tournament in the opening round.

Beaton gave credit to the darts trailblazer after his victory, describing their encounter as "one of the hardest games I've ever had to deal with".

Sherrock first made history in 2019, becoming the first ever woman to win a match at the PDC World Championships after defeating Ted Evetts 3-2 in the opening round.

She went on to defeat Suljović 3-1 in the second round, but eventually lost 4-2 in the third round to Chris Dobey.

The 27-year-old received praise from tennis legend Billie Jean King and actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sherrock made headlines once again at the Nordic Darts Masters in September.

She became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final – eventually losing to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

Sherrock then became the first woman to reach the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Following his victory this evening, Beaton will now play Kim Hubrechets in round two on Wednesday, December 22nd, before a potential match-up against world number one Gerwyn Price.

Sherrock had revealed she "really wants" to play the reigning world champion, but she will now have to wait a little longer to take on Price.

News Now - Sport News