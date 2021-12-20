Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s fair to say Jurgen Klopp wasn’t too impressed with referee Paul Tierney after Spurs 2-2 .

The German told the official that he ‘doesn’t have a problem with referees, only you’ at full-time.

Klopp had a couple of gripes following the entertaining draw.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Firstly, he felt that Harry Kane should have been sent off for his lunge on Andy Robertson.

Replays suggested he had a point but the Spurs striker was only shown a yellow card.

Then, when Diogo Jota when down under the challenge of Emerson Royal in the penalty area, he wanted a penalty.

Tierney and the VAR said no.

Klopp couldn't quite believe the decisions after the match but does he have a point?

Well, former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg, analysed four big decisions in the match and gave his thoughts on them.

They were:

- Harry Kane’s challenge on Andy Robertson

- Diogo Jota’s penalty appeal

- Dele Alli’s penalty appeal

- Andy Robertson’s goal

- Andy Robertson’s red card

Here’s what he had to say:

Quiz: Can you name this teammate of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool?

1 of 20 Who is this former teammate of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool? Milan Jovanovic Nabil El Zhar Jon Otsemobor Iago Aspas

Harry Kane’s challenge on Andy Robertson

"If Harry Kane's lunge on Andy Robertson isn’t a red card then I’m not sure what is. The tackle is high, it’s above the ankle, studs are showing and it’s late. It didn’t have a good look to it from any angle.

"Andy Robertson sees the challenge coming from Harry Kane. He knows if he leaves his leg planted then there’s a good chance he’ll be getting stretchered out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and spending Christmas in a moon boot.

"By jumping out of the way, Robertson avoids serious damage. Kane gets away with his lunge as referee Paul Tierney shows only a yellow, with VAR Chris Kavanagh deciding it was not a clear and obvious error. I’d have shown Kane red.

"Just because you’re England captain doesn’t mean you have any special leeway to commit bad challenges. I never treated important English internationals any different.

"No referee should take that into account."

Diogo Jota’s penalty appeal

"This should have resulted in a penalty for Liverpool. Emerson Royal barges into the back of Diogo Jota and gets nothing of the ball.

"The covering defender meant Tottenham wouldn’t have been reduced to 10 men but Liverpool should have had a penalty."

Dele Alli’s penalty appeal

"Soft. Dele Alli went down wanting a penalty after sensing Trent Alexander-Arnold behind him. Watching it back, it looks more like a dive.

"Alli’s legs are giving way before there’s any substantial contact on him. Tierney had a great view of this incident from behind and was right to wave play on."

Andy Robertson's goal

"Did Mohamed Salah handle the ball? Yes, clearly, but that doesn’t matter.

"The rules changed as of this season to say that even if an accidental handball immediately precedes another player scoring, the goal will stand.

"It would only have been disallowed had it been Salah scoring himself. Last season this header by Robertson wouldn’t have stood because of what happened in the build-up. But the latest laws mean this had to stand."

Andy Robertson's red card

"It was a fierce game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, full of hot-blooded tackles, and this was a particularly angry challenge by Robertson on Royal.

"It was worthy of a red, but then Kane’s indiscretion earlier in the game was worse. Where’s the consistency?

"How can VAR tell Tierney to go look at this incident but not the one involving Kane?"

Liverpool lose ground in CONTROVERSY! Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News