Southampton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 25 y/o who has 'so much quality'

Southampton could be interested in striking a deal which would take Tottenham Hotspur outcast Dele Alli to St Mary's, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported the 37-cap England international will be available during next month's transfer window, with a loan move away from north London being most likely.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly willing to allow Alli to depart from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Levy has completely changed his attitude towards seeing Alli leave in less than a year after rejecting three loan bids from Ligue One giants Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window despite then-head coach Jose Mourinho being open to the idea of the attacking midfielder heading elsewhere in pursuit of game-time.

But Alli's opportunities with his current employers have been limited and, since Antonio Conte's appointment as Spurs' boss last month, he has been afforded just 56 minutes of action and not featured since starting the embarrassing Europa Conference League loss at the hands of NS Mura.

That comes despite Alli, 25, preparing for the campaign by heading overseas with close friend and Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters for some warm weather training.

What has Tom Barclay said about Alli?

Barclay claims he is aware of Southampton previously being interested in Alli and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is a known admirer having suggested the midfielder has 'so much quality' and 'could play in any team in England'.

The journalist knows Walker-Peters, who joined the St Mary's club on a permanent basis following a productive loan spell, is in regular contact with the Spurs outcast.

As a result, he feels Saints' right-back could play a key role in tempting Alli to the south coast.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "Whether they will still be interested, I think they probably would.

"I remember doing an interview with Walker-Peters and I was asking him all about Dele Alli. He said they used to play chess quite a lot together and I presume they still do."

What other clubs have been linked with Alli?

According to Team Talk, Newcastle United have already made enquiries over clinching Alli's services on a loan deal which would include the option of being made permanent at the end of the season.

Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday pundit Paul Merson - via Molineux.News - has also claimed Alli could be an ideal signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa has been mooted as a potential destination, while the Express have suggested Everton, PSG and West Ham United could lodge an interest.

