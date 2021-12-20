Newcastle transfer news: £18m star likened to Xavi is 'on Eddie Howe's radar'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Liam Kennedy reckons that Harry Winks is a player on Newcastle's radar.

The January window gives Eddie Howe the first chance to add players to his squad, with the Magpies boss expected to have funds to spend.

And Kennedy believes that Winks, who's started just twice in the Premier League all season, is a player of interest.

What's the latest news with Winks?

It's been an incredibly strange 18 months for the England midfielder. He's gone from being a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, who once compared him to former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, and the early parts of Jose Mourinho's reign, to almost a forgotten man in north London.

Winks' only starts this season in the league came when Nuno Espirito Santo was suffering from a shortage of players at Crystal Palace in September and when he replaced the suspended Oliver Skipp for the victory over Leeds last month.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But since Skipp became available once again, he slotted back straight into the starting XI, leaving Winks to return to the bench.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old has become a target for Newcastle next month as they hope to improve their survival hopes by adding to their squad.

Newcastle do face competition from some of their Premier League rivals, but Kennedy believes that the midfielder is definitely on their radar.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Kennedy say about Winks?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There are a few other names that I haven't even written about. Harry Winks is one I know is on their radar."

Arsenal GO FOURTH as they beat West Ham 2-0! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Would Winks sign for Newcastle?

A switch to St James' Park is a far cry from the Champions League final that he started two-and-a-half years ago. But right now, getting regular football is surely more important than anything for the £18m-rated midfielder.

Since the beginning of last season, he's contributed next to nothing to the Tottenham cause and even when he's been given chances against lesser opposition in Europe, he hasn't performed well.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

Therefore, a temporary switch is exactly what's needed right now and should give Winks the perfect chance to regain his confidence and perhaps build towards eventually putting his name back into Gareth Southgate's thoughts.

An England recall is currently a long way off, but we've seen with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in recent years what a successful loan spell can do for someone's career.

News Now - Sport News